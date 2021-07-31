PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Common Council’s newest member is excited to elevate the voices of all residents, while also working to implement changes hoped for by underrepresented communities.
Council members this week selected Lynne Parrott, a minister, communications consultant and trainer, to fill an open seat, possibly making her the first Black person to serve on the city’s governing body, according to longtime council members.
“It’s a weight. It’s a joy,” Parrott said. “There is a level of trust that is being placed on me, and I just don’t want to let anybody down.”
The council seat was vacated in May when Robin Cline announced her resignation. The term expires in April.
In addition to Parrott, Platteville residents Dennis Cooley, Clyde Holverson and Akshay Sukhwal sought the position, and all appeared before the council in July for interviews.
Parrott told council members that Platteville needs more diversity in city leadership and must address persistent racial inequity. She also expressed her desire to improve city communications.
The council voted twice to name Cline’s replacement, ultimately selecting Parrott with four votes. Council members backing her appointment were Jason Artz, Barb Daus, Ken Kilian and Eileen Nickels.
“We had four excellent candidates, and the choices are never easy,” Daus later told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s just a matter of needing a lot of different perspectives.”
Council Members Kathy Kopp and Isaac Shanley selected Cooley during both votes.
Kilian initially voted for Sukhwal but changed his vote after the field was narrowed to the top two candidates.
During his interview, Sukhwal also stressed the importance of including a person of color on the council to better represent the city’s changing demographics.
Nearly 7% of the city’s population identified as persons of color or multiracial in 2019 — an increase of nearly 2 percentage points from five years prior.
Representation is important for communities, said Frank King, coordinator of University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s ethnic studies program and executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. He characterized Parrott’s selection as an “impressive” and “monumental” process.
King himself made a failed bid for an at-large seat on the council during the 2020 election.
“She is very capable. She is brilliant. She is a person that cares,” King said. “I think that people are going to look to her to represent Platteville and make Platteville great.”
Parrott said her first task is to become acquainted with the community and the processes the council uses to govern. She intends to hold weekly office hours to solicit feedback.
Parrott hopes to devote additional city resources for youth programming and to the city’s homeless population. Change will come in “baby steps,” she said.
Parrott entered Platteville politics during Wisconsin’s spring election when she challenged Kilian, the District 4 incumbent who has served for about 35 years.
Although Kilian won with 39 votes, Parrott said she did not waver in her belief that she wanted to serve the community. God called her to move to Platteville from Chicago to do so, she said.
Parrott will be sworn into office on Aug. 10.
“I have a love for community organizing. I have a love for empowering,” she said. “Anybody who needs whatever services or resources I can give will get them.”