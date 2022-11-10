PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three Republican incumbents representing southwest Wisconsin in the Statehouse have been reelected.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, garnered more than 14,500 votes to easily top Platteville Common Council Member Lynne Parrott, a Democrat, who received fewer than 8,700.
Tranel will continue to represent the 49th District, which covers all of Grant County and parts of Lafayette and Richland counties. He has held the District 49 seat since 2011, and in addition to his time in the Legislature, he is also a dairy farmer, father and business owner from Cuba City.
In Assembly District 51, incumbent Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, topped Democrat Leah Spicer, a restaurant owner from the Town of Clyde. Novak had garnered 56% of the vote with 90% of precincts reporting when the race was called.
District 51 covers much of Lafayette County and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green and Richland counties. Novak has represented the district since 2015.
In Senate District 17, Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, easily bested Democratic challenger Pat Skogen, of Monroe. Marklein had garnered 60% of ballots with nearly all precincts counted Wednesday.
The district covers all of Grant and Lafayette counties as well as parts of several others in southwest Wisconsin. This will the third term in the Senate for Marklein, who previously served two terms in the Wisconsin Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.