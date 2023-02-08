Three people are running to fill a vacant seat on the Peosta City Council.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Peosta residents will vote in a special election to fill the remaining term of former City Council Member Doug Hughes, who resigned his seat last year.
The winning candidate will serve on the Peosta City Council until the end of the year. If the person wishes to continue on the City Council, he will need to run for the seat again in the upcoming November election.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the candidates to learn why they are running and what they would hope to accomplish in office.
Eric Ostermann
With 30 years of experience in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, Ostermann has spent most of his life unable to run for public office. But now, no longer serving as a soldier, the Peosta resident said he wants to go from serving his country to serving his community.
“This is my first opportunity to be involved in government,” Ostermann said. “I think I could do a good job representing the community.”
While Ostermann served in the Army for about 20 years as a soldier, he said an additional 10 years were spent in the Army Reserve, where he also worked in the financial industry.
Currently working as a logistics management specialist for the U.S. Department of the Army, Ostermann said he has the leadership and managerial expertise to positively contribute to Peosta City Council.
Ostermann said he sees Peosta’s rapid growth as the No. 1 issue facing the community. If elected, he would work to ensure that the city’s infrastructure and services keep up with the city’s rising population, while also advocating for the city to not expand faster than it can handle.
“I want to see compromise with a little bit of controlled and moderate growth,” Ostermann said.
Ostermann said he also would try to make local government more accessible to residents by keeping them more aware of upcoming meetings through social media and advocating for more detailed council meeting minutes.
Brian Schatz
In January, Schatz retired from his position as chief operating officer of Medical Associates Clinic after holding the position for 23 years.
Now, with a new abundance of free time, Schatz said he hopes to spend some of it giving back to this community as a Peosta City Council member.
“I think community service is wired into me,” Schatz said. “For me, Peosta is the heartbeat of western Dubuque.”
Schatz has served on a number of public boards and committees, including the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and Crescent Community Health Center. He currently holds a seat on the Northeast Iowa Community College foundation board.
If elected, Schatz said he wants to promote the smart and strategic development of Peosta, taking advantage of its continued growth and allowing the community to continue to expand.
He added that he intends to spend time learning from other council members to make informed votes on issues.
“We don’t want to lose that heartbeat of this community and that small community feel that Peosta has,” Schatz said. “We’re at a juncture where the decisions that the city could make will now have big implications for the next 20 years.”
Wesley Wedewer
As a current member of Peosta’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Peosta Parks Board, Wedewer said he is always looking for ways to help make Peosta a better place to live. Now, he hopes to help as a member of the Peosta City Council.
“Peosta is a great place to live, and I want to make sure it continues to grow responsibly,” Wedewer said.
Currently working as a physical therapist while raising two children with his wife, Kayla, Wedewer said Peosta’s rapid growth has benefited the city by bringing in new residents and businesses, but it also has brought new challenges, including overcrowded schools and a lack of pedestrian infrastructure.
If elected, Wedewer said he would work to manage the city’s growth and question if the city should sign off on future developments to put in “high density apartments.”
“I want us to continue to grow, but I want it to be sustainable,” Wedewer said. “We have to see the big picture.”
He also plans to support the expansion of sidewalks throughout the community in order to make the community more walkable for young families.
“I think sidewalks for all new developments should be put in place,” Wedewer said. “We need to expand them to make our community more walkable and more safe.”
