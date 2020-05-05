A Maquoketa Valley Community School District alumna recently was hired to serve as principal for third through fifth grades.
Tiersa Frasher, a 1996 Maquoketa Valley graduate, also will fill a curriculum/school improvement position.
Frasher grew up in Delhi and began teaching at Earlville Elementary in the fall of 2003 as an elementary special education teacher.
She has also spent time at North Linn and West Delaware.
“I have been in a teacher leadership position as an intervention coach for the past five years,” Frasher said. “The teacher leadership position allowed me the opportunity to support teachers and students across our entire elementary.”
She said she loves being part of the Maquoketa Valley District and jumped at the opportunity when the position opened.
“I could pursue a new level of educational leadership and stay in the district that I love,” Frasher said.