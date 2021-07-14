Authorities said a Dubuque County man arranged to have sex with an underage girl for money, then called law enforcement when the minor just left with the cash.
Keith B. Woodyard, 68, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of prostitution.
Court documents state that Woodyard reported a theft at his residence. He told authorities that he had met a girl younger than 18 online “and they made an agreement he would pay her for sex.”
Woodyard said he picked up the teen and a friend, took them to his residence and gave the girl $450, but then she changed her mind and left with the money.