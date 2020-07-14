A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday put off filling two vacancies on the county Board of Health, wanting more time and systemic changes.
On the supervisors’ meeting agenda was filling two open seats on that board — one vacant since just before the COVID-19 pandemic started and the other vacated last week. The Board of Health has been front and center during the pandemic, meeting twice per week with the county supervisors and public health officials for months before changing just recently to once per week.
Two applicants had applied for the seats, but Supervisor Jay Wickham said he wanted to hold off on appointing them, though not due to their resumes.
“If Dr. (Anthony) Fauci (of the White House Coronavirus Task Force) had been the applicant, I would have said the same thing,” Wickham told his fellow supervisors. “I think we need to work with the Board of Health’s existing members, the Board of Supervisors and staff to further understand how we’re going to make the Board of Health more successful — providing them more education, guidance, resources, responsibilities.”
Wickham said that, especially during the pandemic, he wanted there to be more structure in place and clearer responsibilities between the supervisors and the Board of Health.
“For us to sit back and say, ‘Hey, I hope you figure it out,’ is unfair,” he said. “This is a time when we can provide more education and onboarding of the responsibilities, how government works. We’ve had difficulties getting quorums and in meetings reaching a consensus and acting.”
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen acknowledged there have been several meetings when not enough members attended to be able to vote and that there is little training for board members.
“Board members are, in many cases, not trained medical professionals and don’t claim to be,” he said. “I look forward to additional training. What we’re getting right now is an orientation by the (Iowa Department of Public Health) in what our role is from the state’s perspective.”
Wickham’s motion passed, 2-1, with support from Dave Baker.
Supervisor Ann McDonough opposed it and pointed out that no other citizen board or commission receives such advanced training. She said there was no reason to delay appointing the applicants.
“There is no reason to table at this time and create, as far as I know, for the first time in Dubuque County history another hoop people have to jump through,” she said.
Baker said he did not mind holding off and that the delay might allow more people to apply.
“The Board of Supervisors will be taking another look at the applications and try to get you to full staffing as soon as possible,” he told Bechen. “Nobody, when they put their application in, knew there was a pandemic around the corner. Top to bottom, our Board of Health has done a great job.”