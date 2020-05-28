For more than two months, Becky Waterman anxiously awaited the moment she once again could operate her local massage therapy businesses.
Waterman finally was able to reopen her facilities in Dubuque and Platteville, Wis., last week. She acknowledged, however, that her excitement was tinged with a little bit of anxiety.
“It is a little scary going back,” she said. “You are in a small room, and you are in very close contact with people.”
The ongoing spread of COVID-19 has had an impact on practically every industry over the past few months.
In the massage therapy business — a line of work defined by human touch — the realities of the virus hit particularly close to home.
Waterman is among many local therapists implementing strict safety protocols in hopes of putting herself and her clients at ease.
She said clients at both of her locations — Dubuque Massage Therapy and Platteville Massage Therapy — must have their temperature taken upon arrival. Those with a temperature of more than 100 are sent home.
Massage therapists and customers alike are expected to wear masks.
Waterman said she has stopped hugging clients or shaking their hands upon arrival. And during the massage, she avoids touching the client’s face.
As a further precaution, clients are encouraged to take a shower before and after their sessions.
Waterman opened Platteville Massage Therapy in the spring of 2013 and founded Dubuque Massage Therapy in early 2016.
This spring, the COVID-19 crisis presented her with unprecedented challenges.
Prior to reopening, her Platteville facility had been closed since the first week of March. The Dubuque location had been shuttered since March 23.
As restrictions have eased, local massage therapists have chosen different paths forward.
“There are some who opened straightaway and some who are opening on June 1,” Waterman said. “Some therapists are waiting even longer. The industry as a whole is still trying to figure things out.”
Joan Knockel, owner of Therapeutic Massage in Dubuque, closed her business in mid-March and kept it shuttered until this week.
The prolonged closure coincided with the 25th anniversary of Knockel’s business.
“I missed out on a great celebration,” she said with a laugh.
Since reopening, Knockel has been besieged by eager customers. Returning clients are encountering an environment marked by drastically enhanced safety measures.
Knockel said she has stepped up sanitizing efforts and wears a mask when she is with clients.
She changes her shirt between every session, a practice that requires her to report to work with as many as four on a given day.
“My job has become a little bit harder,” she said. “But I am happy to be back. It is a thrill to see my regular people again.”
Knockel acknowledged that not everyone in the industry feels ready to return. A pair of independent contractors at Knockel’s studio have decided to wait a bit longer before returning to work.
“Everybody has their own comfort zone, and you have to respect that,” she said.
For many residents in the tri-state area, paying a visit to the massage therapist has become part of their routine.
Waterman said many clients at her studios make an appointment once per month. Others visit even more frequently than that.
Waterman emphasized that many of her clients rely on massage therapy for pain management. For these customers, extended closures have meant dealing with extra discomfort.
Much like the therapists who serve them, each client is dealing with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic in their own way.
“Some people are really eager to get in and catch up on their treatment,” said Waterman. “Others are still scared to come in, and they want to wait until the virus passes.”