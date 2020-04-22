Police have arrested a teenager accused of leading officers on a chase through Dubuque neighborhoods at 85 mph in January.
Johnny T. Webb III, 18, of 558 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Dodge Street on a warrant charging eluding.
Court documents state that officers were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to the 700 block of Garfield Avenue to investigate a report of a disturbance.
A vehicle left the scene with officers in pursuit. The chase began in the 700 block of Garfield and ended in the 2700 block of Washington Street. Documents state that the “vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, approximately 60 mph over the posted 25 mph speed limit, on Jackson Street.”
The vehicle struck another vehicle while attempting to pass it in the area of 20th and Washington streets.
The vehicle was found parked in an alley in the 2700 block of Washington Street. It was unlocked and unoccupied.
“While searching the area, officers did locate a red Dubuque Senior High School lanyard with three Dubuque Senior High School identification cards belonging to Johnny Webb III, two silver keys and a decorated tag,” according to documents.