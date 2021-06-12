The future of Dubuque’s downtown parking demand remains uncertain after the COVID-19 pandemic.
But local officials are certain that, whatever it may hold, it will require more parking spaces.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council agreed to purchase the property at 889 and 890 Central Ave. from Hendricks Feed & Seed for $1.7 million to serve as the future location of a $20 million parking ramp.
In 2019, the city entered into a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA. This accelerated the timeline for the city to construct a 500-space parking ramp to accommodate the companies’ move to the Roshek Building.
Since the purchase was announced, questions have been raised by residents about the current parking needs in downtown Dubuque, and whether the pandemic resulted in a decreased demand for parking, potentially rendering the parking ramp unnecessary.
For city officials, however, the ramp project remains just as necessary as ever, both to accommodate today’s parking needs and to prepare for the future.
“Even if only a portion of the downtown workforce was to return to the office, there would still be a need for downtown parking,” said Jill Connors, economic development director for the city. “Having that parking is essential to continuing to grow the downtown.”
Despite many businesses returning to work, overall downtown parking demand remains below what it was prior to the pandemic.
In the month of May, the city parking ramp at 702 Iowa Street recorded 6,787 gate entries. Prior to the pandemic, in January 2020, the same parking ramp recorded 13,540 gate entries.
Overall reserved parking spaces also remain below what they were prior to the pandemic. Some of the city parking ramps, including the Iowa Street ramp, the ramp at 830 Bluff Street, known as the Locust Street ramp, and the ramp at 220 W. Fifth St., have nearly all of their reserved parking spaces taken. The ramps at 100 W. Fourth St. and 975 Central Ave. have 459 spots still available.
Russell Stecklein, interim director of Dubuque Transportation Services, said even prior to the pandemic, though, the ramps on Central Avenue and West Fourth have never reached capacity. He also noted that prior to the pandemic, the Iowa Street ramp had a waiting list of about 210 reservation requests. Today, Stecklein said, there is no waiting list for the Iowa Street ramp.
“Our numbers have been increasing every month,” Stecklein said. “But it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels or anything.”
Stecklein did note that the Fifth Street ramp, which has 675 reservable spaces, is completely full, something that wasn’t seen even prior to the pandemic.
Overall, there are still 468 reserved parking spaces available in downtown city parking ramps, along with an additional 306 spaces available in city-owned parking lots.
Stecklein said the city has been receiving parking space reservations in June, which is expected to continue in July, though how much downtown parking demand will return remains uncertain.
However, economic development and city officials argue that a new parking ramp is needed not only to address current parking needs but also the parking demands that would come with future development.
“We are going to continue to see commercial and residential expansion downtown, and we are going to need the proper amount of parking to accommodate that,” Connors said. “We continue to hear from employers all the time that they want more parking options downtown.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, said the development of parking infrastructure by the city could also play a vital role in attracting future businesses to Dubuque. He pointed to past parking ramp projects, such as the construction of the intermodal parking facility in the Millwork District, which he said greatly contributed to the influx of businesses that emerged in the Millwork District after its construction.
“Without that parking, those developments wouldn’t have taken place,” Dickinson said. “Yes, the city is building a parking ramp because of an agreement with Cottingham and Heartland, but it’s a project that is going to impact the whole neighborhood.”
For the city, Connors said providing parking infrastructure is one of the main tools it has to attract businesses downtown. However, along with paying for the construction of a new parking ramp, the city will also have to contend with its existing parking structures as well, if it wishes to maintain the same level of parking.
Both the Locust Street and Iowa Street ramps were constructed in the 1960s. In 2019, Dubuque City Council approved preliminary plans to replace the Locust Street ramp by 2024. Steve Sampson Brown, project manager for the city, said the city ultimately decided to forgo the replacement project after it was determined that the structures, despite their age, were still in good condition.
In the past year, Brown said the city has invested about $400,000 in making repairs to both Locust Street and Iowa Street ramps. The city is committed to maintaining those ramps, he said.
“If we spend about $50,000 a year on these ramps, you’re only looking at about $1 million in maintenance over 20 years,” Brown said. “That’s a lot cheaper than knocking a ramp down and rebuilding it.”
While local officials feel certain that creating additional parking is a necessary investment for the city, they also admitted that it remains unclear if businesses will return all of their employees to the office once the pandemic has completely passed. For now, there are hundreds of available parking spaces in downtown Dubuque, and the city is planning to build hundreds more.
“It’s still a mystery what the work environment is going to be downtown in the future,” Connors said. “What we’re trying to do is be proactive because we believe the downtown is going to continue to grow.”