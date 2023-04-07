HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Ryan Ruegsegger always knew he wanted to be a veterinarian.
He started milking cows in Monticello, Iowa, when he was a kid, and he realized early on that he was drawn to helping sick and injured animals. When he got older, a degree in veterinary medicine just made sense.
Now, Ruegsegger is a mixed-animal veterinarian at Veterinary Associates, which has clinics in Hazel Green, Wis., and Galena, Ill. No two days look the same, but he always is working toward that lifelong goal of improving animal welfare.
“Depending on the day, I might see one species all day, or I might look at a cow, a horse and a goat and finish the day with a dog or a cat,” Ruegsegger said. “There’s never a dull moment.”
Ruegsegger is one of several large- and mixed-animal veterinarians in the tri-state area, which has been hit in recent years by a national rural veterinary shortage caused by cost pressures and shifting industry trends.
That shortage has increased pressure on rural clinics to find enough veterinarians to provide area farmers with the kinds of routine and emergency care needed to maintain successful livestock operations.
“We see it mostly when we go to hire a new associate,” Veterinary Associates veterinarian Jennifer Rediske said. “It wasn’t too long ago that students coming out of veterinary school were happy to have a job offer, and now they get to kind of pick wherever they want to go.”
The U.S. faces a shortage of all kinds of veterinarians, with a 2022 Mars Veterinary Health Report stating the U.S. will need 41,000 additional companion-animal veterinarians by 2030. But that shortage is felt even more acutely in some ways by people seeking large- or mixed-animal care.
Nationwide, only 3.9% of veterinarians in 2022 primarily or exclusively cared for food animals such as cattle and swine, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. That’s down from about half of practicing veterinarians being food-animal vets after World War II.
Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Executive Director Randy Wheeler said there are multiple reasons for the shift.
Large- and mixed-animal veterinarians tend to make less money than companion animal veterinarians, for one. The hours are also more variable, as emergency farm and home visits are more common.
“Cows don’t tell you if they’re going to (give birth) at 1 or 2 in the morning,” Wheeler said. “Large-animal and mixed-animal care requires more physical labor, and it requires more after-hours care.”
Also, the number of livestock operations has decreased over the past several decades, and those that are left are more spread out and larger in size. That means coverage areas have increased for many rural clinics, which can increase travel distances or even delay response times in emergency situations.
Area providers say that’s a problem because medical care for food animals such as cows and pigs is essential not only for animal welfare, but also for ensuring food safety and economic security. Healthy animals turn the biggest profit and contribute the most meat or milk for human consumption.
Wildberry Farms cattle manager Ben Lehman, of Hanover, Ill., said even working with veterinarians on routine care such as vaccinations can be extremely important to maintain animal health and reduce costly instances of disease or death.
“Having a relationship with a veterinarian can help you understand what the most economical game plan is,” Lehman said.
Cox Springs Farm co-owner Tim Harbaugh added that it is important to have veterinarians who are well-versed in a variety of farm animals, too, which he learned when seeking medical care for the goats on his Peosta, Iowa, farm.
While he has found a local veterinarian with experience caring for the small herd animals, he said knowledge of goat care in general in the area is fairly limited. That can affect care in a variety of situations, such as an instance last week where a goat was struggling to give birth.
“We ended up having to take her in for an emergency C-section because she had a twisted uterus and (that baby) would have died without access to the vet,” he said. “You just have to have that access.”
To combat the shortage and staff members’ areas of expertise, Wheeler said rural clinics have had to increase starting salaries and offer better benefits to attract new veterinarians. Some clinics offer ride-alongs to people interested in large- or mixed-animal care to encourage more people to go into the field.
There also are state and federal loan repayment programs offered to students who pledge to serve in areas identified as having a shortage of rural veterinary providers.
“I’m feeling good about the things that we’re trying to do,” Wheeler said. “Animal health is key to the profitability of (producers’) livestock enterprises, so veterinarians are very important for those operations.”
