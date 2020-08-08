A senior housing project in Dubuque was among a dozen projects statewide that were awarded tax credits this week by the Iowa Finance Authority.
Horizon Development Group, Inc. received a tax credit of $704,519 to construct a new, 44-unit housing structure at 1865 Radford Road. Seniors aged 55 and older would be eligible to live there.
Development manager Scott Kwiecinski said the group expects to begin construction in early 2021 and open the complex in early 2022. It will include 39 affordable units that are supported by state tax credits, as well as five market rate units not directly supported by the Iowa Finance Authority tax credits
Overall, the Iowa Finance Authority this week announced nearly $9 million in tax credits. These credits will help create 470 new, affordable housing units for families and senior citizens.