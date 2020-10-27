The coronavirus pandemic and national partisanship shared the virtual stage with the candidates for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during a debate Monday.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden, of Hager City — speaking from two different locations — addressed COVID-19, race relations and policing, and the impacts of national politics on the district during the hourlong debate. The district includes Crawford and Grant counties.
“There’s a stark difference between myself and Ron Kind,” said Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL seeking to unseat the man who has held the seat since 1997. “I’m not a politician.”
Van Orden said he decided to run against Kind after the incumbent voted to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.
“I’m very proud to stand with President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence,” Van Orden said.
Kind countered by saying that Van Orden represents “the politics of grievance that are what is wrong with this country.”
“This polarization in politics is not healthy and is not going to solve problems Wisconsinites are facing in their daily lives,” Kind said. “What we don’t need is people running for office who seek to divide us. We’ve had too much of that the past four years.”
Wisconsin Public Radio host Ezra Wall moderated the debate, which was broadcast live on the network’s website and stations.
Wall guided the candidates through questions focusing on COVID-19 and how the district can emerge from its impacts.
“In the midst of this global pandemic, we face serious challenges in how we are going to rebuild Wisconsin,” Kind said. “The virus is not done with us, and the need is still great. The recession we’re in doesn’t have to last long if we work together. We need to come together for another round (of COVID-19 relief).”
Van Orden said leaders must “balance public safety with personal freedom” when addressing the pandemic and its impacts.
“We have to open our economy up again. We need to move forward as a nation,” he said. “Ron Kind continues to support arbitrary and capricious restrictions. We need to defeat this virus, not hide from it.”
The candidates later addressed race relations and policing.
“It’s not just Congress,” Kind said. “We all have a responsibility to find areas we can work on together. There is room for improvement. I don’t support defunding the police. I support funding for de-escalating strategies and bias training. This is a problem that needs to be addressed, not an issue to be weaponized.”
Van Orden accused Kind of not supporting law enforcement.
“You do not back the blue,” he said. “Our sheriffs understand that I am 100% for public order and law and order.”
On health care, Van Orden said he supported attempts to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act, while vowing to safeguard protections for the chronically ill.
“I will not sign onto any program unless there are provisions to cover people with pre-existing conditions,” he said.
Kind reiterated his support for the health law known as Obamacare and touted his support for other health-care proposals, particularly ones aimed at assisting Medicare patients.
“I don’t know why the federal government can’t negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on lowering drug prices,” he said.
Asked about election security, Kind warned of the dangers of foreign influence.
“Evidence shows direct interference in our elections,” he said. “That’s a dangerous situation for our democracy, and it is something that should unite us.”
Van Orden agreed that “Russia is a real threat, Iran is a real threat, and China is a real threat.”
“But I have confidence in the American system of voting,” he said. “I have confidence that local clerks are going to do their jobs.”