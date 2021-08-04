PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a homicide charge for the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Chase M. Harville, 30, pleaded guilty in Crawford County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. The charge was amended from the original count of first-degree reckless homicide, to which Harville previously pleaded not guilty.
Unrelated charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery also were dismissed for Harville on Tuesday as part of his plea deal. Those charges still will be read in at the time of Harville’s sentencing.
According to authorities, Harville was watching the 3-year-old and his siblings at a residence on Crawford County N while their mother was at work early on July 10, 2020.
Law enforcement was called to the residence after the woman returned home to find the child unresponsive.
The child was taken to a hospital at 4:10 a.m. and pronounced dead one hour later. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a homicide caused by blunt-force head trauma.
Harville was brought in for questioning on July 10, 2020, once law enforcement located him after an hourslong search.
“Initially, he said that the injuries were caused as the result of the victim banging his head on a counter in the kitchen,” said Ryan Fradette, of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. “However, it was later determined as questioning continued that wasn’t the case.”
Harville then admitted he heard the young boy trying to sneak cookies in the early hours of the morning. Harville then lifted the child up by the hair and told him that he needed to ask permission for cookies.
When the boy started to whine, Harville again took the child by the hair and threw him toward the couch, according to law enforcement. The boy hit the floor, and Harville had a large clump of the victim’s hair in his hands, he told investigators.
Harville’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 8 in Prairie du Chien.