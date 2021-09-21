DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Information on a municipal infrastructure project will be the focus of an open house event in Dyersville.

An open house regarding the 12th to 13th Avenue Bridge Project will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE.

The project would construct a bridge that would span the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and connect 12th and 13th avenues.

