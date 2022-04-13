Traffic moves along U.S. 20 in East Dubuque, Ill., on Tuesday. A section of the road will be converted from four lanes to three, with the center portion being a bi-directional turning lane in an effort to reduce front-to-rear collisions.
Traffic moves along U.S. 20 in East Dubuque, Ill., on Tuesday. A section of the road will be converted from four lanes to three, with the center portion being a bi-directional turning lane in an effort to reduce front-to-rear collisions.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- A road project that will impact a busy, one-mile stretch of highway in East Dubuque will start on Thursday, April 14.
The project will turn a portion of U.S. 20 from four lanes to three, including a bi-directional turning lane, in an effort to improve safety on that stretch of roadway. The change will be made between Sixth Street, near Van's Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, by Family Beer & Liquor.
Other work planned includes roadway patching and an asphalt overlay.
Lane closures are planned, though all lanes will be open during the Easter weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Construction initially was scheduled to begin on May 1, and then the start date was moved to Monday, April 18. However, due to the weather, construction was moved up yet again.
"(The DOT) told us early on May 1, but they would start sooner if weather allowed," said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig.
The DOT states that the $1.2 million project now is expected to be complete by mid-June.
Motorists will not have to take any detours while work is happening, but drivers should anticipate flaggers in the area during construction. Herrig added that crews will work on the road in phases, so flaggers might be in different areas throughout the project.
"People should expect traffic delays for sure," he said. "It's a pretty busy area."