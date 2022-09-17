Sarah Reiss was known for her quick wit, kind heart and strong will.
While she eventually lost her battle with a cancerous brain tumor at age 22, her family said she didn't go down without a fight.
"She did surgeries and radiation and chemo," said Mark Reiss, Sarah's father. "... She was a good girl, and she held her own."
Over a decade later, hundreds gathered Saturday at Research for the Kids’ 14th annual Poker Run to raise money to find a cure for illnesses such as Sarah's.
People hopped on bikes, jumped in cars and piled in RVs for the charitable ride, which began at Happy's Place in Dubuque before making several stops in southwest Wisconsin. The money raised by the ride and affiliated auctions will go toward University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
"(Difficult diagnoses) can happen to anyone," said participant Amanda Marks, of Dubuque, who has been attending the ride for years since her son was diagnosed with a heart condition. "I feel like supporting things like this is good for the whole community and the kids (at the hospital)."
Research for the Kids is inspired by Sarah's story as well as that of Matthew Wessels, a young family member of the Reiss family who was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that will require lifelong monitoring soon after Sarah's brain tumor was discovered.
To date, the organization has raised more than $2.1 million for the children's hospital in Iowa City.
"It's one of the biggest community fundraisers for the children's hospital," said Courtney Blind, director of corporate and community development at the hospital. "Everyone comes out to support them. It's really impressive."
Kim Berwanger and Jesse Lang, both of Dubuque, participated Saturday on their motorcycles. It was Lang's third year participating and Berwanger's first. The two were excited for the drive despite some rainy weather earlier in the day.
"It's nice because you get to see everyone and ride together," Berwanger said. "And it's for the kids, too."
Rita Heacock, of Dubuque, rode along the route in a car with her family. She's a friend of the Reiss family and has attended the Poker Ride from the beginning.
"It's nice getting the camaraderie and seeing the family," she said. "The amount of money they raise is awesome."
In total, Reiss estimated over 1,000 people would participate between the ride and the auctions. He said the amount raised this year will be announced on Research for the Kids' social media in the coming days.
By raising money for research, Reiss said, the goal is to prevent other families from losing their young loved ones. It's a very personal mission for the family, who hope scientists will one day find a cure for the life-threatening illnesses.
"The cause is self-explanatory," Reiss said. "It's so less people have to hear those words about their child (being sick)."
