DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dubuque County soon will find itself the focus of a major broadcasting network.
A large team from FOX Sports will arrive in Dyersville next week to broadcast the Thursday, Aug. 12, Major League Baseball Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams. The network also will broadcast the Wednesday, Aug. 11, game at the site between two youth teams representing Chicago and New York.
Erik Arneson, FOX Sports vice president of media relations, said the network is sending a team of around 200 to broadcast the show, many of whom will stay in Dubuque.
“There’s an excitement level throughout the company,” he said. “I think you saw it across all parts of FOX Sports. We do all sorts of major events: the Super Bowl, World Series, World Cup. But in my 25 years at FOX Sports, the excitement around the Field of Dreams is palpable.”
Arneson said the game’s unique location allows for more creative freedom in the broadcast. For the first time, FOX Sports will use drones to help get shots of the game and site to air between innings. In a typical game, the use of drones is restricted because of fan safety.
“Being that the outfield is corn, there’s more freedom to fly,” Arneson said.
Crews also will use 39 cameras, four Super SloMo cameras, and more than 50 microphones to broadcast the game.
Announcers Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the Aug. 12 game, and Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci and Rom Rinaldi will report on the game.
The on-site pregame show will feature sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt and former baseball players Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Arneson said the pregame show also will feature a short movie, voiced by a “surprise celebrity,” on the shooting of the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie.
FOX Sports also is making a donation to the Miracle League of Dubuque all-inclusive baseball field.
Mark Toyama, FOX Sports manager of community partnerships, said the network’s social impact branch was looking to make a difference in the area during the week of the MLB game.
He said officials heard the Miracle League will hold a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, followed by an exhibition game. The two Miracle League teams will be called the White Sox and Yankees in reference to the Field of Dreams game.
The network partnered with equipment company Good Sports to donate nearly 800 pieces of specialized equipment, totaling over $13,000 in value, to the Miracle League, Toyama said.
He noted that MLB players and FOX Sports crews won’t be able to attend the dedication.
“We’re trying to support them however we can without being there in person,” he said.
Merle Santjer, Miracle League board president, said FOX also is donating custom White Sox and Yankees jerseys to the exhibition game players, which will feature each player’s name and favorite number.
Santjer said the league was “blessed” by the equipment donation, which gives kids of all ability levels the items needed to play.
“Many of these children have never played the game,” he said. “And before we built our facility, they didn’t have a place to play.”