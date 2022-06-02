DYERSVILLE, Iowa — In the summer of 2014, as a 14-year-old between eighth grade and freshman year, Dyersville resident Collin Knipper started an Instagram page to show off his farm toy collection.
The name he chose was Farm Toys 4 You, never imagining the hobby that he and his father, Doug, shared could ever become a business.
Knipper had collected for years with his father and had a family connection to the farm toy industry and local farm toy history through Chris Kramer, an uncle on his mother’s side who had worked as an Ertl model maker, creating prototypes that would be sent overseas for manufacturing.
Like many young men his age, Knipper used social media to share his collection, unintentionally building a community of followers and then a business.
According to Knipper, people started reaching out online, inquiring to see if anything in his collection was for sale.
In 2017, at a toy show, Knipper recognized an Ertl pickup truck that was underpriced. Sensing an opportunity, he bought the truck and posted it for sale on Instagram, selling it the same night.
“That started the addiction of buying and selling,” said Knipper, who, until that moment, didn’t think people were seriously interested in purchasing his toys.
Now, in the summer between his junior and senior years of college, Farm Toys 4 You has grown beyond what Knipper imagined possible.
“It’s always when you don’t expect it,” he said, while describing the natural way his endeavor has expanded through the years.
In March 2020, Knipper purchased a business from another Iowa collector, integrated the client base into his own and embraced the system and structure of the previous owner, while also adapting it to meet his needs.
Today, Farm Toys 4 You can be found on Instagram and Facebook, and the best place to check out the inventory, according to Knipper, is the website. “Your source for 1/64 farm toys, trucks and more” is the description given on Instagram, where an expression of gratitude for 48,000 followers also can be found.
During the school year, Knipper invests two hours each day in the business. During summer break, his hours increase to between four and five daily. The time is spent managing social media accounts, responding to customers and potential customers, creating social media content, managing inventory and studying analytics.
An Iowa State University agricultural business major, Knipper hopes to work in agricultural or commercial lending after graduation. During the school year, he receives business development support from peers and professors through weekly meetings with The Agriculture Entrepreneurship Initiative, where the group acts as a sounding board for each other as they navigate steering businesses and startups.
