Groups planning a possible park on land owned by Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque envision celebrating the wetland on the property and increasing access to the Heritage Trail.
The 16-acre parcel is located along Heritage Trail, adjacent to the former site of the Flexsteel plant at East 32nd and Jackson streets.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association is planning Flexsteel’s potential donation of the land. Last July, the Dubuque County Conservation Board approved a nonbinding letter of intent to accept it.
“The parcel we’re talking about has a wetland area and unique ecology,” said ECIA Planner Cris Wessein during a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Monday. “People want to see that expanded and enhanced. But right now, when you go by it, you can’t see it from the (Heritage) Trail.”
ECIA conducted three public hearings as part of its planning.
The plan presented Monday includes a clear connection from the Heritage Trail, which runs along the area’s northern edge, and a new wetland trail system.
“We would look at adding a natural walk path around the wetland area,” said ECIA Program Manager Dawn Danielson. “Along the walk path, there could be outlooks.”
Danielson said ECIA garnered good ideas from a Wahlert Catholic High School environmental science student, Nolan Martineau.
“We had the trail designed differently, going between the trees and on the one side,” she said. “He went around the whole area with placards and identification markers and came up with ideas of planting trees to benefit the wetland area.”
An environmental review of the site is ongoing.
Flexsteel operated at the site from 1936 until 2020 before moving to a new facility on Seippel Road. The plant at 3400 Jackson St. was demolished in 2020.
Danielson said that so far, the assessment has found the portion of the site to potentially be donated to the county to be “pretty clean.”
“The wetland area as is helps to filter out a lot of the contamination,” she said.
The proposal also includes realigning the Heritage Trail where it crosses East 32nd Street.
“There’s about a 35-feet linear offset from the city side to the county side, basically unmarked,” Wessein said. “(In the plan,) that 35-foot offset has been corrected. There is a small parking lot near the utilities station. This would improve the flow of the area and improve access for people who want to start at the beginning of the trail there.”
The environmental assessment for that component is being done now. Danielson said that should be completed in the next 60 days.
County Conservation Board Director Brian Preston applauded the plan.
“The wetland would be a great educational tool on that end of town for young people other than who we might usually have at E.B. Lyons (Interpretive Center) or Swiss Valley (Nature Preserve),” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough voiced lingering concerns about contamination at the site. Supervisor Jay Wickham, also a member of the Conservation Board, said the board remains interested in the project but is proceeding with caution.
