MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An upcoming nature-themed trivia night at a Maquoketa brewery will raise funds for Friends of Jackson County Conservation.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Maquoketa Brewing, 110 S. Main St., Suite A.

The cost to participate is $20 for a team of four, and funds will go toward prairie restoration at Jackson County Conservation parks this summer.

Those interested can register by emailing info@maqbrew.com or calling 563-748-1138.

