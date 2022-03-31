MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An upcoming nature-themed trivia night at a Maquoketa brewery will raise funds for Friends of Jackson County Conservation.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Maquoketa Brewing, 110 S. Main St., Suite A.
The cost to participate is $20 for a team of four, and funds will go toward prairie restoration at Jackson County Conservation parks this summer.
Those interested can register by emailing info@maqbrew.com or calling 563-748-1138.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.