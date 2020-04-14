MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A bedding product manufacturer is permanently closing its Maquoketa facilities, eliminating about 125 jobs, in the wake of a business downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety-four of those employees of Hollander Sleep Products were let go Monday, according to correspondence sent Monday to City of Maquoketa leaders by Bedding Acquisition LLC, the parent company of Hollander Sleep Products.
The remaining employees will be laid off in waves until the facilities at 1204 E. Summit St. and 1725 E. Maple St. close entirely by June 5, the letter states. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
In the letter, officials stated that about two-thirds of the company’s customer base stopped purchasing products as a result of the pandemic.
A temporary reduction in hours was implemented in February in response, but the facilities now are no longer considered financially viable, according to the company.
“Bedding (Acquisition LLC) had no ability to know that the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic would occur in the manner it has or that it would so drastically impact the nonfood customer base of Bedding and cause those nonfood customers to close their business doors,” the letter states.
The manufacturing operations were owned by Pacific Coast Feather Co. before being bought by Hollander Sleep Products in June 2017. Pacific Coast had operated a facility in Maquoketa since the mid-1990s.
Nic Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the closure is a significant loss for Maquoketa.
Finding those employees new jobs will be more difficult due to the pandemic, he said.
“A lot of the processes to aid with dislocated workers are going to have to be adjusted,” Hockenberry said. “Things like mass hiring fairs are not going to happen, so we are going to have to adjust our approach.”
