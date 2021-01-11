ELIZABETH, Ill. — A local energy cooperative recently announced the completion of a 2.3-megawatt solar project in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
The now operational solar farm for Jo-Carroll Energy, in partnership with Bluestem Energy Solutions, features two solar array sites: a 10-acre site with 4,500 solar panels near Apple Canyon Lake and a site scheduled to have 1,900 panels near Mount Carroll, a press release states.
Bluestem, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is the project developer and owner, the release states.
The company entered into long-term land lease agreements with local landowners. Bluestem also will plant a “pollinator mix” of local flowers and native seeds beneath the solar panels to benefit area crops, habitat and soil quality, the release states.