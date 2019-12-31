The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Division of Professional Studies plans to increase the number of courses taught in the Spanish language, according to a press release.
Currently, the division offers five child care credential programs in both English and Spanish.
Since they were created more than five years ago at the request of community members, enrollment has grown about 8% annually, the release stated.
The division also intends to construct a Spanish-language website. Both projects are expected to be unveiled in 2020.