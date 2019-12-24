A judge on Monday scuttled a proposed plea deal for a Dubuque man accused of human trafficking because it did not require him to admit guilt.
John R. Hart, 68, of 2180 St. Celia St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with human trafficking and pimping, and he was scheduled to have a plea hearing Monday.
A plea agreement filed in advance of that hearing stated that Hart would enter an Alford plea of guilty for the pimping charge. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of that deal, the human trafficking charge would be dismissed.
Prosecutors then would have sought a five-year prison sentence for Hart on the conviction, according to the document. Hart’s attorneys would have argued against that recommendation.
While a formal court hearing in the case was not held Monday, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig could be heard in the courtroom conversing with attorneys, stating Hart’s charges were too “highly offensive” to accept an Alford plea.
She then acted on a request to reschedule the plea hearing, slating it for Monday, Dec. 30.
Hart was arrested in May 2017 following a monthslong investigation into suspected prostitution at Dubuque massage parlors owned by him and Meirong Li, 56.
Both were charged with pimping and human trafficking, which are felonies that carry up to a five-year prison sentence upon conviction.
A criminal complaint alleges that from February through May of 2017, Hart knowingly shared in the earnings and furnished a place to be used for prostitution.
Police said they conducted interviews with male customers, found evidence of sexual activity while sifting through trash, analyzed listings on provocative websites commonly used to solicit sex and noted suspicious cash transactions, according to court documents.
Multiple men reported receiving sexual favors from workers at massage parlors Flower Garden Massage, 2600 Dodge St., and 485 TuiNa Studio, 485 Locust St., owned by Hart and Li.
Two undercover officers also were solicited for sex near the end of their massage. The two female employees who solicited the sexual favors were subsequently arrested for prostitution, though those charges were dropped in the fall of 2017.
Shortly after executing the search warrant at 485 TuiNa Studio, officers stated Hart spoke to them via a baby monitor that had been installed in the business as part of a surveillance system.
“Hart told officers that he was watching them from an app on his phone and he was currently at the dentist office,” court documents state.
Both Hart and Li have pleaded not guilty to their charges, but there has been little movement on their cases otherwise. Li’s next court hearing is set for Feb. 3.
On Monday, County Attorney C.J. May III would not comment on Hart’s case, while Hart’s attorney, Raphael Scheetz, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, could not be reached for comment after leaving the courthouse.