News in your town

Authorities ID man pronounced dead after crash outside of Manchester

Police: Intoxicated man wrestles with, then pulls gun on diner owner in Dyersville

Dyersville police chief shares proposal to boost pay for officers

2 injured in rollover crash in Grant County

UW-P School of Education director named to statewide panel

$10,000 fix: New front door needed at Grant County Community Services Building

NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp

Judge nixes plea deal for Dubuque man accused of human trafficking

U of Iowa students outline housing proposals for Bellevue

More than 23,000 acres in Grant County eligible for state conservation program

Development group seeks financial assistance from Delaware County

Intoxicated driver flees police, crashes into creek near Cuba City, according to authorities

911 system issues holding up move of Grant County dispatch center

Ed-Co school board OKs early retirement incentive, discusses sharing superintendent

What's happening

Company with Dubuque plant to make donation toward students' lunch debt

Police: Intoxicated man wrestles with, then pulls gun on diner owner in Dyersville

Longtime Galena High School teacher dies 1 day after crash

Authorites: Icy roadway leads to crash outside East Dubuque that injures 2 teens

Authorities ID man pronounced dead after crash outside of Manchester

Darlington police: Man wanted in Texas assault arrested after illegally passing officer while intoxicated

Girl hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

$17,500 federal grant to boost economic development efforts in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson counties

Dubuque man sentenced to probation for stabbing

Holiday edible attraction once again a draw in Galena Territory

Local law enforcement reports

People who make a difference: WD teens launch effort to support local charities

Dubuque women religious get permission to install massive solar array

Dubuque Community Y officials publicly silent on status of fundraising campaign

$1.9 million project at NICC center in Dubuque to start soon

Former TH First Citizen remembered as much for wisdom, kindness as civic contributions

Free offerings draw thousands to Toys For Tots Christmas party in Dubuque

Biz Buzz: Longtime florist enjoys 'fresh start;' Skullduggery launched; Central Avenue shop unveils new offerings

Former Dubuque teacher accused of being drunk at school faces state board hearing

White Christmas in tri-states unlikely

What's happening

Holiday closings

Toys For Tots Christmas Party 'just about having a good time'

Darlington police: Man wanted in Texas assault arrested after illegally passing officer while intoxicated

Dubuque native named head volleyball coach at Ole Miss

Ag news in brief: UW Extension to host two Darlington workshops