One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Qiana M. Floyd, 39, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of White and East 16th streets. Police reported that an eastbound vehicle driven by Maurice Jones, 34, of Dubuque, and a westbound vehicle driven by Floyd were stopped at the stop signs on 16th Street at the intersection when Jones started turning onto White, striking Floyd’s vehicle while it was proceeding through the intersection.
Jones was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn and driving with a suspended license.