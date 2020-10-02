A tri-state-area social service agency has completed a merger with a larger organization.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency has merged with Hiawatha, Iowa-based Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, according to a press release.
Operation: New View covers Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties. The initial merger was approved by Operation: New View’s Board of Directors in March.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program has covered Linn, Jones, Johnson, Benton, Iowa and Washington counties.
The release states that all current New View employees will have a position with Hawkeye Area.
Hawkeye Area expects to continue offering New View’s programs, including home energy heating assistance, a meal program for child care providers and weatherization services for low-income families, according to the release.