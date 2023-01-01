As 2022 came to a close, area food pantries continued to report heightened demand amid climbing food costs.
Pantry operators most often named inflation as the core factor driving up both their costs and the number of people visiting.
United Auto Workers’ Local 94 made 626 deliveries for its annual Christmas meal service, according to Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Treasurer Tom Townsend. That represented a dramatic increase compared to the 300 to 400 meals usually provided.
A grant renewal report submitted by the organization to United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States estimated the food pantry gave away 250 boxes of groceries per month from June to November, but Townsend estimated that number had climbed to 335 to 380 boxes in the past few months.
In July, Dubuque Food Pantry broke its standing record for number of people served, providing food to 652 families, or around 1,400 people.
By December, those numbers hovered at 1,036 families, or 1,917 people, including senior deliveries and the 350 families who collected a Christmas gift basket, according to Executive Director Theresa Caldwell.
Josh Jasper at Resources Unite reported demand for the agency’s food pantry had increased 20% over the past six months, while the number of people appearing for its thrice-weekly outdoor food giveaways had increased from 25 to 50 people per day to 100 to 150 people.
“And we’re in cold weather, so it’s not exactly easy to be standing outside,” he said.
The number of referrals that Resources Unite was making to area pantries also had increased 20%.
Rural food pantries also have experienced climbing demand.
Jasper said demand at Resources Unite’s pantry in Bernard, Iowa, has grown steadily since it opened in October. Chuck Ernst, of Bellevue (Iowa) Bread Basket, estimated demand there had increased by 20% over the past year.
“We’re up against a perfect storm,” said Liz Dieroff, director of marketing and communications for River Bend Food Bank, which serves as a wholesale supplier for food pantries in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois as well as distributing donated food and U.S. Department of Agriculture food aid. “We’re paying more for food, we’re paying more to get the amount of food we would need to get from donors, and we’re seeing more people using our pantry.”
The total amount of donated food that River Bend received in the fiscal year that ended June 30 was up about 100,000 pounds — to 1.7 million pounds — from the previous fiscal year but down more than 800,000 pounds from the fiscal year before that. According to resident and CEO Nancy Renkes, food donations from stores such as Walmart and Target had declined 40% over the past 18 months.
Meanwhile, monthly expenses for the food bank were up 28% in November compared to the same time last year. Overall demand was up 60% in the last six months, Renkes said.
Multiple pantry operators, including Townsend, suggested continued inflationary pressures were driving people to seek out free food.
“In my opinion, if inflation hadn’t gone the way it did, our numbers would have gone back to pre-COVID levels,” Townsend said.
Lindsey Morris, a Dubuque resident with three children who visited Dubuque Food Pantry in December, said she only started visiting the pantry in the past couple months.
“(The pantry) is great for us, but we’re just now needing the assistance,” Morris said, citing inflation.
Inflation also has affected costs for food pantries. Caldwell noted climbing prices for bread, milk and eggs, which Dubuque Food Pantry provides to virtually all those it serves.
Shortages of USDA food aid also has affected pantries. Among Caldwell’s increased costs this Christmas season were cheese and butter, which are usually among USDA commodities but haven’t been available for several months, so the pantry had to buy them wholesale.
Resources Unite and Dubuque Area Labor Harvest also reported having to purchase cereals wholesale.
The challenges have been noted by some pantry users. Linda Cook, a retired Dubuque resident on Social Security, hadn’t noticed any shortage at Dubuque Food Pantry but said she had at other area pantries.
“They can only get so much to help so many people, so by the time you get to them, they’re pretty low on their supply,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.