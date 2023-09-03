A man was arrested Friday after police said he participated in a large fight in downtown Dubuque.
Donometris B. Wynn Jr., 22, of 707 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of participating in a riot.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to the 1700 block of White Street around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple people fighting. Dispatch advised that the group had separated and one party had left by car.
Recommended for you
The car was located in the 700 block of East 22nd Street, and Wynn was found to be the vehicle’s operator.
He told officers he had gone to pick up his brother in the area of 17th and White streets when the group threw a shovel at him, documents state. He said he then picked the shovel up and threw it on the sidewalk.
Traffic camera footage shows Wynn arrive at the location and get out of the vehicle holding a broom handle, documents state.
“Donometris and (his brother) charge into the alley toward the group,” documents state. “A few minutes later, (the pair) are seen backing out of the alley, and a shovel is thrown at them.”
The brothers picked the shovel up and charged back into the alley before running back to Wynn’s vehicle, documents state. Footage shows another person running out of the alley swinging a shovel at the brothers and throwing it at Wynn before the brothers drove away.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said a 17-year-old also was charged as a juvenile in connection with the incident and that additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. No serious injuries were reported, he said.