Dubuque police on Tuesday released the name of the woman found dead at the Dubuque arboretum and reported that her ex-boyfriend is charged with killing her.
But the details released publicly so far leave many questions unanswered.
Jennifer Lopez, 20, of Galena, Ill., was the person found dead Monday in Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, according to police.
Her ex-boyfriend Richard L. Forsythe, 21, of Galena, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, a press release states.
The release provides a few more details about the sequence of events Monday, when a large law enforcement presence responded to the arboretum.
Police responded at about 11:55 a.m. “for a report of suspicious items found at the property,” though the release does not indicate what those were. Officers searched the property, found the items and, “after a wider search, located the body” of Lopez.
Police reported that “based on evidence at the scene,” Forsythe was identified as a possible suspect in the death. He was located at about 2:20 p.m. Monday in Jo Daviess County, Ill., and arrested on an unrelated charge. Online court records seem to indicate that his probation was revoked Monday in connection with a 2019 felony burglary conviction in Jo Daviess County.
On Tuesday morning, the murder warrant was issued, according to police. Bond has been set at $1 million in connection with that charge.
Lt. Ted McClimon said Tuesday afternoon that Dubuque police would not immediately release additional information beyond what had been included in the press release. No information was released regarding the location of the killing, the manner of death or a possible motive.
“We’re still following up on leads as we work our way through the investigation,” he said.
Online court records for Iowa District Court of Dubuque County did not show any information related to the murder charge as of the end of the business day Tuesday.
Police reported that Forsythe remained in the jail in Galena as of Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday night, he was in Dubuque County Jail after he waived his right to have an extradition hearing in Jo Daviess County. He likely will have this first court hearing this morning.
In Iowa, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In another unrelated case, online court records show that Forsythe was sentenced Monday morning in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation for convictions of third-degree attempted burglary, possession of methamphetamine and providing false identification information. He was given credit for one day previously served in jail, and a two-year prison sentence was suspended.
He attempted to break into a residence in the 2600 block of Queen Street in Dubuque in August and had meth on him when he was arrested. The sentencing documents list Forsythe as living on Hill Street in Dubuque.