A Dubuque-based Boy Scouts of America council seeks new funding after learning it will not receive funding from the local United Way this year.
Northeast Iowa Council Scout leaders said they have partnered with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States for nearly 100 years. United Way contributed more than $50,000 to the council last year.
“It is something we were absolutely hoping for,” said Anna Hudak, Scout executive and CEO of the council. “It does create additional stress for us.”
United Way officials said the decision was a result of their new funding model and a smaller pool of money being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly, the Scouts still serve a valuable role in our community, and we’re grateful that they’re here for people,” said Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of the local United Way. “But unfortunately, due to our restrictions and the scoring and ranking that we had to do, we weren’t able to bring them on this year.”
Last week, the United Way announced it was awarding $850,000 to 31 local nonprofits — including nine new ones. Fifty-one groups applied.
The organization allocated $1 million in grants to 35 local programs in 2019.
Peterson said this was the first year that United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States awarded grants through a fully competitive process. That means officials raised the bar for nonprofits to demonstrate the impacts of their programs in the areas of health, education and income stability.
“Unfortunately for the Scouts, their grant application scores and their outcomes — the outcomes are tied to the score — didn’t fall within the range ... where people would be receiving allocated funding,” Peterson said.
The Boy Scouts council had asked for $78,000 to help fund after-school programming for at-risk youth, for the Exploring program and for overall programming, Hudak said.
The council serves all of Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties, as well as Bellevue, Iowa, and East Dubuque, Ill.
The lack of funding from United Way adds to financial stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The council’s Board of Directors is looking at alternative plans and partnerships to find revenue so they can offer the same level of programming or more.
They would like to try to at least replace the funding that the council received from United Way last year, Hudak said.
“That’s a pretty big stretch goal in this climate,” she said. “For any organization to say their organization is staying where it was last year is a pretty lofty goal, so that would be an excellent, excellent place to be.”