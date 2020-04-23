Police said a man led officers on a brief chase Tuesday night through downtown Dubuque.
Orlandis F. Murriel, 32, of 307½ Hill St., was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Sixth and Bluff streets on charges of eluding and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that officers tried to pull over Murriel’s vehicle at about 11:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of White Street. Murriel pulled over, then as an officer was walking up to the stopped vehicle, he sped off at a high rate of speed. Police said his vehicle reached 60 mph in a 25-mph zone on Bluff Street.
Police reported that Murriel then pulled over again and was arrested. Police said that they found 28 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.