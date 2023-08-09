As the filing period approaches for local school board candidates in this fall’s election, two Dubuque Community School Board members have announced plans to run for reelection, while another will not seek a fourth term.
The fourth incumbent has not yet decided.
School Board President Kate Parks and Vice President Lisa Wittman will seek their second and third four-year terms, respectively, in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
Meanwhile, Tami Ryan said she will not run for reelection, and Jim Prochaska said he has not yet decided if he will run for another term. He previously served two four-year terms and is wrapping up a two-year, unexpired term.
Parks, who works as a professor of sociology and an associate dean at Loras College, said she has learned a lot in her first term on the board and wants to remain involved in the district’s projects.
She cited ongoing work to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two as a key goal. District staff seek this fall to hold a referendum on a proposed up-to-$150-million bond that would help fund a variety of district projects, including a new middle school.
During her four years on the board, Parks said she has been proud to watch the development of a $34 million renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School, slated to conclude in fall 2024.
“That’s having a really direct impact on the learning that’s happening in that space,” she said. “We’re trying to be proactive to make that happen in other areas of the district going forward, which is exciting.”
Wittman, who works as vice president at Fidelity Bank & Trust, is wrapping up her second term on the school board.
“I feel like we’re in the middle of a lot of changes, and I want to be part of that,” she said of her reason for seeking reelection.
In addition to the middle school consolidation project, she highlighted potential changes to district graduation requirements as a project with which she wants to remain involved.
If reelected, Wittman said she will maintain a focus on attracting and retaining staff and pushing for increased state funding to public schools, as well as promoting diverse extracurricular activities for students.
Meanwhile, Ryan, who has spent three terms on the board, said she has been honored to serve but feels it’s time for a step back.
“I have enjoyed the 12 years that I have served on the board, and I think it’s time for some new people to be able to get in and get their voices heard,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to something different.”
In reviewing her tenure, she said she is proud to have sat on the boards that hired the district’s last two superintendents, Stan Rheingans in 2012, and Amy Hawkins in 2022.
“I was also part of the team that originally brought back the continued use of a strategic plan and actually following it and holding up expectations for that to be reviewed quarterly,” she said.
The filing period for school board candidates in Iowa will begin Monday, Aug. 28.
Nomination papers must be filed with the school district secretary by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.