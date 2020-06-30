A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to one year in federal prison for possessing firearms while being a drug user.
Henry C. Haas III, 42, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and he was fined $2,000. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, law enforcement searched Haas’ home in Dubuque on Dec. 8, 2015. During the search, officers found 14 firearms, seven of which Haas later admitted he possessed, including an AK-47 rifle capable of accepting a high-capacity magazine, multiple shotguns and multiple handguns.
Officers also found hundreds of shotgun shells and handgun magazines in his bedroom.
Haas was an unlawful user of marijuana at the time, documents state.