A plan to add more parking spots at Hempstead High School will be delayed as Dubuque Community Schools leaders try to bring down the cost.
“We’re just trying to get it back to budget,” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds. “We’re hoping that better weather this spring and a more competitive bidding environment will work to our benefit.”
Officials planned to add 70 parking spots at Hempstead to help make up for spaces lost to the construction of a new pool addition.
They originally budgeted about $80,000 for the project and hoped to complete it this year. However, they received just one bid for the work — and at a cost of about $300,000.
Burkhart said the cost of the project grew because its size would require the installation of a detention basin, which would, in turn, require the moving of underground utilities.
Officials will work to reduce the size of the project but still are determining what that will look like, Burkhart said. They are re-examining the budget they will need for the work and if they can modify the project to meet it.
If that is the case, they would like to bid the work early next year, Burkhart said.