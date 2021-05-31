A western Iowa farmer and former county supervisor traveled through Dubuque last week on his campaign trail to fill an Iowa seat in the U.S. Senate.
Dave Muhlbauer, 37, is a Democrat from a part of Iowa that has grown increasingly Republican in recent years. And he lost to a Republican in his 2020 bid for re-election as a Crawford County supervisor. But, as a son, nephew and grandson of Democratic county supervisors and state lawmakers from there, Muhlbauer said he knows how to work in the state’s rural spaces.
“We have been able to hold seats as a Crawford County supervisor for three generations... because we’re able to find solutions and work for people,” he said, beneath a black cowboy hat at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque. “We have to work harder at meeting people where they’re at.”
Muhlbauer is a fifth-generation family farmer and is focused on improving conditions for his family and neighbors.
“One (part of that) is making sure our family farmers are family farming,” he said. “Right now, we have to level that playing field. There’s been so much corporate ag takeover. The profits aren’t staying on the farms. We have to have fair and transparent markets. Especially in the beef industry, it’s just horrendous with the packing plants.”
Muhlbauer also stressed bolstering incentive programs for cover crops and soil conservation practices that he said have not historically gone far enough for Iowa farmers.
“That’s where you’re going to see more implementation — if they can make a profit off of it and it helps the quality of water, soil structures, fertility,” he said.
Muhlbauer tied that to infrastructure, which he said included, but had to go beyond, roads and bridges.
“We have to lay down the foundation for broadband and fiber-optic internet so it does reach all our corners, so we can get those bright kids that we know, because of COVID, can work remotely,” he said. “We can bring them back to our towns.”
Muhlbauer said he supports President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan for infrastructure, even if it favors electric vehicles.
“Even if things push more toward electric transportation systems, we can’t rely 100% on that system,” he said. “We have a place for biodiesels and ethanol, but we have to protect them and make sure that they’re viable.”
Current, longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, currently holds the senate seat Muhlbauer wants. Grassley has not announced yet if he will run for re-election.
Muhlbauer said he respects Grassley serving for decades, but emphasized that he offers another option.
“I’m here to say it’s time that the next generation of Iowans takes the reigns and leads us into the future,” he said.
The Republican Party of Iowa mocked Muhlbauer’s announcement of candidacy as another attempt at the “scrappy farm kid” theme, in a release.
“Our farmers and rural communities can’t afford the policies of today’s Democrat Party,” said party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “No matter how many times Iowa Democrats try to dress up issues like the Green New Deal, open borders, or expanding government regulation, Iowans will see right through their disingenuous theater.”