HURRICANE, Wis. – Authorities say one person drowned Saturday afternoon in Grant County.
A male subject drowned in the Grant River near the Pigeon River, according to Steve Braun, Grant County Emergency Management director.
Braun said authorities received the call at 2:42 p.m.
A male subject dove off the bank and didn’t resurface, according to Braun.
Braun did not have additional identifying information about the male subject.
“The subject was recovered by Cassville Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the scene,” Braun said.
Cassville Fire Department referred calls about the drowning to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.