A pair of Dubuque siblings have pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after prosecutors said the two collectively sold hundreds of pounds of the drug.
Jacob P. Demaio, 42, and Codi L. Demaio, 35, each pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa states that the charge relates to "conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and at least 50 grams of actual (pure) methamphetamine."
Both Jacob and Codi Demaio face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
The release states that evidence at a prior hearing showed Jacob Demaio sold "hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine" to people between 2019 and 2022.
"He arranged for drug transactions to occur at stash houses located in Dubuque within 1,000 feet of schools and playgrounds," the release states. "Drug customers dropped off hundreds of thousands of dollars at those stash houses."
Prior evidence also showed Codi Demaio sold methamphetamine to multiple people between 2019 and 2022, the release states.
"On two occasions when her brother was incarcerated, she took over his drug operation and sold tens of pounds of methamphetamine," the release states. "She was once instructed to go to California with $25,000 to buy drugs, though she instead traveled to Las Vegas and lost all of the money."