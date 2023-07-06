A pair of Dubuque siblings have pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after prosecutors said the two collectively sold hundreds of pounds of the drug.

Jacob P. Demaio, 42, and Codi L. Demaio, 35, each pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Recommended for you