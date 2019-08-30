Students returned to then-Clarke College for fall term 35 years ago this week, three months after a devastating fire destroyed one-third of the school’s campus.
The school hadn’t yet begun to rebuild when students arrived on Aug. 28, 1984. A fire on May 17, 1984, caused $15 million damage to Clarke’s campus, spreading rapidly through attics connecting massive buildings. Smoke from the blaze was seen 20 miles away.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported the students’ return in its Aug. 29, 1984, edition.
CLARKE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SCHOOL YEAR“Clarke Lives” was etched across T-shirts and buttons and seemed to be emblazoned across the hearts of Clarke College students Tuesday night.
Students radiated optimism as they greeted friends and filed into Terence Donaghoe Hall for an all-campus meeting put on by President Catherine Dunn and her administrators.
“Everyone is optimistic and very positive,” said sophomore Amy Golm, of Libertyville, Ill. “The administration has provided such good leadership. They’re really going to pull us through this.”
Dunn planned Tuesday night’s gathering to welcome students and explain the changes since May 17, when fire ravaged the three administrative buildings. About half of Clarke’s students had left campus for summer break before the fire broke out.
Clarke administrators explained alterations in operations and locations. They exuded a positive outlook on Clarke’s future.
Dunn focused her remarks on rebuilding and said she would meet with the insurance company, Insured Risk Mutual of White Plains, N.Y., Sept. 5-6. She hopes to get a report on the condition of the buildings and the estimated damage then.
She said the fire destroyed the insides of the administration buildings, but the soundness of the exterior walls still is in question. She expected workers to begin testing the mortar today.
“I hope we can start (rebuilding) by mid-September or the first of October,” Dunn said. She said rebuilding could be completed by August 1986 if the college builds from scratch.
Clarke librarian Paul Roberts said the school library will be different, but “it’s not going to be worse and it may even be better.”
He said the new library on the lower floor of Mary Benedict Hall has 75,000 volumes. The library lost 26,000 volumes in the fire and its aftermath, but it will receive 10,000 volumes from Dominican College in New Orleans, which is closing, he said.
Roberts said library operations were altered to suit the new accommodations. The stacks will be closed, check-out procedures will be done with paper and pencil and library hours will be shorter.
“We have a working library,” he said.
James Petty, dean for student development, said Clarke is trying to cope with the loss of space, setting up temporary student lounges and study areas in any unused spaces. Everyone on campus must be willing to share space with others, he said.
Students think the sharing attitude may be one of the positive results of the fire.
Senior Bob Neumann, of Balltown, Iowa, said, “I think this has really brought people together because everyone has to work together.”