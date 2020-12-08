Dubuque officials seek tips to help locate a dog that bit a child Sunday in Dubuque.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Thomas Place, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque Health Services Department.
The release states that the dog was running loose when it bit a 7-year-old child. The dog is described as tall, light brown with white short hair and more than 60 pounds.
Authorities need to determine the dog’s health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information should call the city’s health services department at 563-589-4185 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week or the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after those hours or during the weekend.