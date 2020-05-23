HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A former longtime administrator of Southwestern Wisconsin School District recently died.
James “Jim” Egan, 76, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, according to his obituary.
He spent 50 years in the education field. That included serving as Southwestern’s district administrator from 1995 to 2015.
“His passion was to make positive changes in education and positively impact students,” his obituary stated.
A private family memorial service will be held, but services will be shown at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at facebook.com/caseyfuneralhome/.
A Dr. James Egan Scholarship Fund for the Southwestern Wisconsin School District has been established. Condolences and memorials for the scholarship may be sent to the family at 905 Ann Court, Belleville, WI 53508.