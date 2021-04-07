The past year has meant months of adaptation for Rev. Tom Shinkle at Grand View United Methodist Church.
“When I think about last Easter, I think there was still hope last year, with Easter and then going into May, people were like, ‘OK, I think this is going to be for a little while’ and then, boom.”
Boom meaning the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended normal life — including church worship — and sent Shinkle’s congregation out-of-doors and online.
Sunday, more than 200 people arrived at the church’s front parking lot for an Easter morning service that reflected some of the adaptations made in the wake of the pandemic.
Shinkle addressed the congregation from a pulpit set on top of a flatbed trailer parked between the church’s front entrance and its parking lot. Singers, a band and potted lilies shared the trailer with Shinkle, who spoke to dozens of people sitting in lawn chairs facing the trailer. Other people sat in their cars during the service.
“Some people don’t want to get out of their cars, and that’s fine, so they will tune into the radio,” Shinkle said. “Everything that is going through our sound system out here is going through the radio signal for two or three blocks.”
Marilyn Conklin, 93, of Dubuque, could hear the service fine while sitting in her car with the windows rolled down.
“I think this a wonderful idea,” Conklin said. “I love being outdoors and having this service.”
Conklin said she felt much more positive this Easter, compared to Easter 2020.
“Just being outdoors makes me positive,” she said.
Shinkle said life has “opened up more” this Easter compared to last.
“People are getting the vaccine — I’ve had both my shots and other people are getting their shots — so they are feeling more comfortable,” he said.
Shinkle’s church began adapting to a pandemic reality a year ago.
“Last year, on April 12, we did our first outdoor drive-in worship and there was so much gratitude,” Shinkle said. “People were just genuinely happy to see each other and to worship with each other.”
Shinkle said the church continued to make adaptations throughout the summer and early fall.
“Early on, we basically said, ‘This is essential,’ so, we started doing those adaptations. We held outdoor services until October, when it got too cold.”
The church adapted inside as well.
“Because with our sanctuary, nothing is bolted down, we could space all of the chairs and the groupings,” Shinkle said. “That allowed us to safely come back together. And we continued to make those adaptations. I built plexiglass screens for our singers and I had one myself.”
Drew Cook, 66, of Dubuque, credited Shinkle for helping church members overcome the challenges of the past year.
“He kept this together throughout the pandemic,” Cook said. “We live in a great world and we’re going to make it.”
Shinkle said every week, the church tinkers with its worship plans, inching closer to a more normal routine.
Every week, we are adding something back, safely,” he said. “Last week, we added back a paper bulletin.”