SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 1395 Associates Drive.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St.. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Steeple Square Organ Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Featuring several organists and an up-close look at the organ. Cash bar available, all tips and proceeds from the event will help support our mission.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
100,000 Poets for Change — Poetry Reading, 7:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. An evening of poetry from Alice Oleson, Patric Nuttall, Irene Raby, Neal Kincaid Patten, De’Shaun Madkins, Andrew Jones, Kahla Rosenfeld, Joseph Larson and James Pollack. Jeannine M. Pitas will be the host.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
Children’s Advisory Team, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Children can offer suggestions for what they’d like to see happening at their library branch. Light snacks provided.
Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your library? Stop by the meeting. Light snacks provided. For grades 6-12.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. Program is for youth ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platte St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in, 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
FOOD & DRINK
Wednesday
Pasta Supper, 5 p.m., Cuba City (Wis.) United Methodist Church, 401 S. Main St. Serving pasta, coleslaw, homemade pie and cake, coffee and milk. Cost is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carryouts available for 50 cents extra.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games start at 6:10 and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.