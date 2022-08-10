Attendees listen to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speak during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's inaugural session of a series of events called Politics & Eggs at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital CEO Chad Wolbers (middle) and President and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Molly Grover during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's inaugural session of a series of events called Politics & Eggs at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday.
Jason White, vice president of business services at Greater Dubuque Development Corp., asks U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a question during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's inaugural session of a series of events called Politics & Eggs at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed his preferred plan to bring down prescription drug prices, difficulties addressing the nation’s pilot shortage and inconsistencies he sees in several recent federal bills at an event Tuesday in Dubuque.
Grassley was the headliner of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Politics & Eggs event — a new series that will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, with both events being held at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
At Tuesday’s event, Grassley responded to questions about how he would address the rising price of prescription drugs. In response, Grassley pointed to a bipartisan drug price bill he has co-sponsored that would create or reform 38 policies. One change would limit increases in drug prices to be no higher than increases in the consumer price index.
“It has a section on insulin that would do away with the claw-back (pharmacy benefit managers) put in and make their business more transparent,” Grassley said. “It would put an out-of-pocket cap on what people pay. It would save the taxpayers $95 million and consumers $72 million.”
Grassley also noted a bill he has co-sponsored that would direct the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate pharmacy benefit managers — companies that manage drug prices on behalf of insurers, corporations and other payers — and authorize the commission to take legal action against them if wrongdoing is found.
In an email after the event responding to Grassley’s plans, Julie Stauch, campaign manager for retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley in the November election, said the senator had the chance to cap monthly insulin prices at $35 for Iowans via the Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Democrats advanced on Sunday.
“And he voted no, because he’s taken nearly $1.4 million from the drug industry and he works in Washington to protect their profits even if Iowans have to pay more for lifesaving drugs,” she said. “After 63 years of excuses, Iowans see through his failure to lower health care costs, no matter what he says.”
During Tuesday’s event, Grassley justified his vote against the Inflation Reduction Act by saying it would exacerbate already historic inflation. He also said the Democrats’ bill could negate progress made with Congress’ passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday and which Grassley also voted against.
The CHIPS and Science Act provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development. The law also added $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, $1.5 billion for wireless radio access networks and $10 billion for regional innovation and technology hubs, along with other investments.
“It is a little bit inconsistent for one week Congress to pass the CHIPS bill and spend $272 billion to bring manufacturing back to the United States, then over the weekend pass a $740 billion bill, with $400-some billion being spent,” he said, referring to the surplus in funds that would be raised by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Grassley said the CHIPS Act, at least in its original form, would help the U.S. better compete with China in microchip manufacturing.
“Most of our most sophisticated chips, we get from Taiwan, not China itself,” he said. “But if China would take over (the economy) there, that would be a terrible blow to our manufacturing. So we’re trying to move some of that through.”
However, Grassley said he voted against the CHIPS and Science Act because Democrats “dumped a whole bunch of other stuff” into it.
Jason White, vice president of business services for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., thanked Grassley for his efforts to try to prevent American Airlines’ decision to end commercial service to Dubuque Regional Airport on Sept. 7 but challenged him to hold airlines accountable for federal investments during the pandemic.
“Over the last couple of years, the airline industry received millions of dollars of new subsidies from Congress,” White said. “And yet they’re providing fewer and fewer services to fewer and fewer airports. There are dozens of airports right now — many with much less commercial airline business than Dubuque — that have protected status and continue to receive taxpayer dollars from airline providers.”
Grassley said that it might be too late for accountability but that he would look for opportunities.
“We’re two years late doing it because the $50 billion they got through COVID is spent already,” he said. “We should have put (accountability measures) on at that time. But I don’t think we anticipated what we have now with the shortage of things.”
