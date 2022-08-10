U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed his preferred plan to bring down prescription drug prices, difficulties addressing the nation’s pilot shortage and inconsistencies he sees in several recent federal bills at an event Tuesday in Dubuque.

Grassley was the headliner of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Politics & Eggs event — a new series that will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, with both events being held at Hotel Julien Dubuque.

