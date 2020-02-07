Dubuque New Car Dealer Show
Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Discover more than 120 new vehicles on the first floor of the Grand River Center and enjoy exploring all makes and models indoors in a climate-controlled environment. There is no cost to attend. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase.
Bald Eagle Bus Tour
Ice Golf Classic
Saturday, Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
10 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. with team check-in beginning at 8 a.m. Sign up your foursome for a fun and competitive 18 holes of ice golf. There will be awards for best sled and best-dressed team and an overall themed costume and sled combo. In addition to the event, St. Mark will be holding a 50/50 and raffle drawing. For more information, visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org
Winter Arts 2020 Snow Sculpting Competition
Saturday, Washington Square and the Dubuque Museum of Art
Noon to 4 p.m. A free community event. Watch the competition then vote for your favorite sculpture. The Glab Family Art Studio will be open with hands-on activities for all ages. Hot beverages and food will be available for purchase.
Flat Track Racing
Saturday, Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. World Championship Flat Track Racing brings the toughest, fastest, and most-extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers to Five Flags arena. See the most fearless racers take over the arena, going from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds while battling it out for the checkered flag. Tickets are $11 to $28. For more information, visit FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Buddy Holly Dance
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Grand Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 to 11 p.m. The East Dubuque Drum Corps will host its annual Buddy Holly Dance. Tickets are available from any corps member and in the fair office. Tickets are $7 in advance or $9 at the door.