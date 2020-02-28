More than 40 employees at John Deere Waterloo Works soon will be placed on indefinite layoff.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Deere & Co. spokeswoman Jennifer Hartmann confirmed that 42 employees at the facility will be laid off effective May 4.
"This action is being taken as a result of the company's effort to become a leaner, more-efficient organization throughout the enterprise, both in the production and salary workforce," she wrote.
The layoffs in Waterloo come on the heels of similar announcements in other markets.
At John Deere Dubuque Works, 105 employees have been informed of an indefinite layoff effective April 6.
In East Moline, Ill., 50 production workers were placed on indefinite layoff in October. A dozen more in Moline were placed on indefinite layoff on Jan. 6.
A total of 170 Deere employees in Davenport were affected by layoffs taking effect in late 2019 and early this year. In Des Moines, 23 production workers were laid off effective Dec. 15.
Deere in late 2019 also announced a voluntary separation program offered to certain segments of active, salaried employees.