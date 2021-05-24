Relocation of a restaurant was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 17 through Sunday.
1.) Longtime Dubuque pizza restaurant moving to rural Peosta in place of another eatery
2.) City, state getting involved as Dubuque residents try to address sinkhole
3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Downtown Dubuque bar, eatery changes name, offerings
4.) Dubuque reaches $1.8 million settlement with former police captain over discrimination claims
5.) Dubuque candy maker eyes sizable expansion, relocated retail space
6.) Authorities ID 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
7.) Motorcyclist dies of injuries from Dubuque County crash in early May
8.) Dubuque City Council unanimously votes to end mask mandate
9.) Biz Buzz: Boutique launches Dubuque storefront; auto shop fills void in Maquoketa; bar, eatery changes offerings, identity
10.) East Dubuque cannabis dispensary opens, prompting optimism among city leaders