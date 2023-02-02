When it was founded in 2003, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque was nothing more than a post office box in the Roshek Building and an idea to provide residents with a way to give back to their community.
Two decades later, that post office box has expanded to a multi-floor office, 25 employees and more than $100 million in assets, but its founding idea remains intact.
“Our mission is to inspire giving and strengthen communities,” said President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen, who has led the organization since 2003. “We have this great pleasure of being able to work with donors and philanthropists and help them make a positive impact.”
The foundation serves local nonprofits by creating endowment funds for them and individuals wanting to give to charitable causes.
Through these endowments, the foundation generates funding to sustain these organizations in perpetuity, along with pooling financial support for what it has identified as major issues in the community.
“We’ve really become a convener and connector and help people understand what the needs are in the community,” said Jeff Danna, communications director for the foundation. “If people want to give back to the community but don’t know what causes to support, we can help with that.”
The foundation has become a major asset for area nonprofits.
Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Fountain of Youth in Dubuque, said the endowments managed by the foundation have propelled many nonprofit organizations in the area to focus less on finances and more on carrying out their missions.
“I think they have been a major impact,” Jones said. “By making us sustainable, they put us in a position to better help the people we serve.”
Since its founding, the nonprofit has awarded nearly $70 million in grants and hosts more than 270 nonprofit endowment funds in seven Iowa counties: Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones.
Founding Board Member John O’Connor said he and other community leaders started laying the groundwork for the foundation in 2001. At the time, numerous other communities in Iowa already had community foundations, but Dubuque was without one.
“They tried to get one started here 10 year earlier, but it never got off the ground,” O’Connor said. “We put a group of people together to try to kick it off.”
With support from local businesses, O’Connor said, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s founding board was able to raise $950,000 in seed money.
From there, the organization continued to grow through establishing endowments, partnering with other nonprofit organizations and starting several of its own philanthropic initiatives, such as Every Child Reads, a program to improve early-grade level literacy in the area.
Van Milligen said the foundation has had many successes since its launch, but she is particularly proud of its work to help bring to life another notable Dubuque nonprofit organization: Crescent Community Health Center.
In 2005, the foundation partnered with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to establish ENVIS10N 2010, a community vision process that established projects to address critical needs in the community.
One of those projects was the creation of a new community health center. Through a $1.3 million donation from the Schmid family, Van Milligen said, the foundation established an endowment to provide continued funding to the health center, while additional funding from both the state and federal government allowed for the facility to be completed.
In 2006, Crescent opened and has continued to provide medical services to low-income residents for more than 15 years.
“I’m very proud that we were able to be that catalyst,” Van Milligen said. “Crescent Community Health Center is such an important asset to our community to this day.”
She said the foundation has continued to grow dramatically, and she only expects that trend to continue.
“We have had this great pleasure of being able to work with donors and philanthropists,” she said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to meet the challenges and opportunities that emerge in our area.”
