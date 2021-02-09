CASCADE, Iowa -- The wife of a local lawmaker recently was named to the Iowa Board of Dentistry.
Candace Bradley, of Cascade, recently was appointed to the board by Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to a press release.
Candace Bradley is the wife of Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, who represents Iowa House of Representatives District 58, which covers Jackson County, more than half of Jones County and a portion of Dubuque County, near Cascade.
Candace and Steve, who is a dentist, work together at their business, Cascade Dental Center.