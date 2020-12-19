A recent report looking into how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected families and children shows concern for child well-being going forward.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation released the report, “Kids, Families and COVID-19.” Data gathered from U.S. Census Bureau and Washington University fall surveys showed many families struggling to make ends meet and not feeling optimistic about their finances.
“Emotions are contagious,” said Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. “That stress on parents is bound to trickle down (to their children).”
In the survey responses, 14% of households reported not always having enough to eat and 18% lacked confidence in making their next rent or mortgage payment.
The report also noted the number of children without health insurance already had been slowly increasing before the pandemic began, but now 12% of households with children reported not having health insurance.
Since March, Peterson said, there’s been a 300% increase in the volume of calls to the United Way 211 resource hot line, which connects people in need to resources. The Dubuque nonprofit network has really come together during the pandemic to address those needs, she said, such as by adding more food resource opportunities than before.
Additionally, the report noted that the number of Black and Latino families struggling to meet basic needs during the pandemic was more than twice the rate of White families.
Nancy Van Milligen, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque president and CEO, said these gaps are also evident locally as different demographics struggle with access to health care or are more likely to face COVID-19 exposure by working in essential jobs.
“The virus doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “Our Black, Latino and Marshallese communities have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.”
Van Milligen added that one area the community foundation was focused on was social and emotional health as people might be feeling more overwhelmed or isolated.
The new report also noted the importance of taking care of brain health after seeing 21% of survey respondents feeling down, depressed or hopeless amid the pandemic.
In Dubuque Community School District, teachers and counselors are consistently reaching out to students and families to see what resources might be needed to help relieve any anxieties or stresses, according to Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for the district.
Students also are likely feeling increased social isolation amid COVID-19 protocols and hybrid learning days, she said, noting that some students might be having in-person school days opposite their friends.
“You can still call each other, but it’s not quite the same as when you’re sitting across the table from someone. All that’s been interrupted,” Horstman said.
The survey also noted a pandemic-related disruption in child care availability, with 32% of survey respondents feeling less likely to return to work due to a lack of child care options.
Renee Krahenbuhl, Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin program manager, said the organization’s playgroups and child care provider training sessions have been stopped since the pandemic began. The agency offers child care support and connects families to resources in Grant, Lafayette, Iowa and Crawford counties.
“In southwest Wisconsin, the need for quality child care is in high demand. We know there are waiting lists,” she said. “Most have been able to stay open here. Initially, some closed, but so many of their parents needed to go back to work, so they reopened.”
Brenda Jakel, Galena (Ill.) Art & Recreation Center child care director, said the center has gone “above and beyond” to stay open, including taking attendees’ temperatures four times a day.
However, she said the center’s capacity had to decrease from 144 to 95 kids, and she has a waiting list for nearly every child care program.
“Nowadays, kids are just looking for the normal,” she said. “And masks are normal now, taking temps is normal, but now it’s like, Santa Claus is supposed to be coming, what’s that going to look like?”
Van Milligan said COVID-19 has exacerbated the challenges of parents affording child care, though the service is a necessity for parents working both in-person and at home.
To help keep child care centers open for families but also safe during the pandemic, Van Milligen said the local Disaster Recovery Fund provided access to more personal protective equipment and other needs.
“Dubuque has been able to respond (to COVID-19) so aggressively and positively partly because of the generosity of the Dubuque community, but also all of these organizations are making sure people struggling are at the center,” she said.