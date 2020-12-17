CASSVILLE, Wis. — Authorities on Wednesday released details of a crash last week in which a horse was killed.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 10 near the intersection of Wisconsin 81 and Grant County Y, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
John Finney, 64, of Cassville, was eastbound on the roadway when his truck struck a horse that had gotten loose. Finney was not injured, but his vehicle was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene, according to the release.
The horse was killed in the crash.